Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEN traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.99. 327,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,109. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $290.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,329,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.