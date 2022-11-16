Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.18

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $26.58. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 8,232 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

