Permian Resources Co. (PR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on November 29th

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $1,315,000.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
