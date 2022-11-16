Permian Resources Co. (PR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on November 29th

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $1,315,000.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

