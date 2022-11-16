Permian Resources Co. (PR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on November 29th

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $1,315,000.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

