PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,752,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,192,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 68,968 shares of company stock valued at $516,528 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,491. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0934 dividend. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

