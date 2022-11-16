Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $38.69. Approximately 106,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 156,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.