Perth Mint Gold Token Price Tops $1,782.45 on Major Exchanges (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,782.45 or 0.10786436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $20,149.40 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,228 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

