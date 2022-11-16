PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.03 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46.30 ($0.54). 563,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,981,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.56).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £386.51 million and a PE ratio of 328.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.77.

PetroTal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.