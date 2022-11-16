Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 379,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

