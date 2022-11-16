Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,088,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 57,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 327,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $273.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

