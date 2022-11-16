Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 153,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

