Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 153,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

