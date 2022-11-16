Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

PM stock opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

