Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Sells $66,408.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,777,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.