Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.