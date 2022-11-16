Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $15.94.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.