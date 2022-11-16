Piper Sandler Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $125.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRC. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,872. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.21. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.