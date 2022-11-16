Piper Sandler Raises Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $9.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Macerich Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MAC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 122,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Macerich by 24.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Macerich by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

