Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.35 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $67.40 million and $126,026.67 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00234054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00088350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,604,761 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

