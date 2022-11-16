Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.