PlatinX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $479,139.86 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

