PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $56.77 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

