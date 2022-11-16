PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.68 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.