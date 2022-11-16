Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
PSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.