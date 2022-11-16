Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

