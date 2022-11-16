Polkadot (DOT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.26 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and approximately $163.39 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $5.81 or 0.00034784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00571819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.57 or 0.29785121 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,251,628,533 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Polkadot?Polkadot is a blockchain network often described as a “blockchain of blockchains,” as it allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains on top of the main Polkadot blockchain. This main blockchain, called the relay chain, does not support smart contracts, but other blockchains connected to it can support them.As a result, Polkadot is set to become a growing ecosystem of cryptocurrencies that competes with other smart contract networks such as Ethereum, the Binance Smart Chain, and more. It was launched in 2020 and brings a number of technical features that help it reach its goal.The user-created blockchains, called parachains, benefit from the same security of the relay chain where transactions are permanent, but can be customized by the users. Polkadot’s design allows it to become a network of blockchains with secure transactions and varying features, all while using the resources of its relay chain.Polkadot’s design is new and unique, but developers and users are able to experiment in a real economic environment called the Kusama network. Kusama can be seen as a sandbox for users and developers to test early versions of what will be launched on Polkadot in a network with a valuable cryptocurrency traded on the open market.Polkadot will also include bridges, which allow the Polkadot network to interact with other blockchains. Through bridges, Polkadot users will, for example, be able to swap tokens without a centralized exchange.What Is DOT Used For?DOT is the native cryptocurrency of the Polkadot network and serves as its governance token. DOT holders can stake their tokens to vote on network upgrades and help decide the future of Polkadot by actively participating in its governance.DOT holders can influence the project’s governance by voting on changes, and by electing the Council members. These are responsible for proposing changes and determining which ones are made to the software.Staking DOT also yields returns as holders are at the same time securing the network and validating transactions. Polkadot rewards DOT stakers with newly minted tokens based on the amount they are staking.DOT can also be bonded to connect a chain to Polkadot as a parachain. The token has the ability t be locked for a specific period to secure a parachain slot in the network.Who Created Polkadot?The Polkadot project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, along with Peter Czaban and Robert Habermeier in 2016. Wood is the developer behind Solidity, the coding language used to write smart contracts on Ethereum and has experience as a research scientist at Microsoft.Wood is the president of the Web3 Foundation, a non-profit organization that conducted Polkadot’s token sales. The foundation was co-founded with Pete Czaban and received 30% of the proceeds. IT oversees the allocation of funds to further the development of Polkadot.The Web3 Foundation also maintains Polkadot’s open-source code and supports its use.Where Can You Buy DOT?The cryptocurrency is currently being traded on most top cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, OKEx, and others. You can find out more about Polkadot and its trading volume on our analysis tab.”This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)””

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.