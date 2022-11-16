Polygon (MATIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $468.39 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and approximately $468.39 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00005403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00576197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.74 or 0.30004780 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
