Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $70.48 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $70.48 million and $6.70 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12495612 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,195,436.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

