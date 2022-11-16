Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.03

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 6954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pontem by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,189 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Pontem by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pontem by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pontem by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

