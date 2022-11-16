PotCoin Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $488,621.10 and approximately $124.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00348044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004446 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001112 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018268 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

