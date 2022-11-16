Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $100.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.