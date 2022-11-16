Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 4,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 444,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRME has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Insider Activity at Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

In other news, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

