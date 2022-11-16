Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 4,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 444,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.
PRME has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
