Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $20.85. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 518 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Prime Medicine Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.