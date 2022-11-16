Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $20.85. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 518 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

