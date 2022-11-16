Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Primo Water Price Performance
PRMW stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.11.
Primo Water Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.