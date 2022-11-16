Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,706,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.94.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

