Prometeus Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00024530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $79.05 million and $160,014.26 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

