Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $714,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 77.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.