Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,493 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.83 and its 200-day moving average is $227.74. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $306.64.

