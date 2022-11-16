Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in October

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPLPF opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FPLPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.35) to GBX 310 ($3.64) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

