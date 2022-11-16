Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.
PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.46.
Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE PRU opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
