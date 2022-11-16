PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ACEHF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ACEHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 630.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of 885.00.

Shares of ACEHF stock opened at 0.03 on Wednesday.

PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of household appliances and lifestyle products in Indonesia. It operates through Home Improvement Products, Lifestyle Products, and Toys Products segments. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 216 retail outlets located in Jakarta, Tangerang, Cilegon, Bekasi, Karawang, Bogor, Depok, Cirebon, Bandung, Sumedang, Tasikmalaya, Gresik, Yogyakarta, Semarang, Solo, Purwokerto, Tegal, Surabaya, Malang, Jember, Kediri, Madiun, Aceh, Bali, Medan, Batam, Padang, Pekan Baru, Palembang, Jambi, Bengkulu, Lampung, Balikpapan, Makassar, Banjarmasin, Pontianak, Manado, Maluku, Samarinda, Kupang, Lombok, Kendari, Pangkal Pinang, Mojokerto, Gorontalo, and Riau.

