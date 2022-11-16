PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ACEHF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ACEHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 630.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of 885.00.
PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of ACEHF stock opened at 0.03 on Wednesday.
About PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk (ACEHF)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.