PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $51.00 at KeyCorp

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

PHM opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

