Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Issued By Raymond James

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WSP. National Bankshares cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.73.

TSE WSP opened at C$160.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$186.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

