Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Issued By Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$8.72 and a 1-year high of C$22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.29.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

