Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

