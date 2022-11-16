Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

SAND stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.