Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for China Automotive Systems, Inc. Increased by Greenridge Global (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for China Automotive Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for China Automotive Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for China Automotive Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also

