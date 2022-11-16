Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for (CUM.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (CUM.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

(CUM.TO) Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.