Quant (QNT) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $52.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for $115.01 or 0.00689596 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00576197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.74 or 0.30004780 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
