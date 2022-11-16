Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) Cut to Hold at Pareto Securities

Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Quantafuel ASA Stock Performance

Shares of QNTFF opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Quantafuel ASA has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Quantafuel ASA Company Profile

Quantafuel ASA, a technology-based energy company, which converts plastic waste to environment friendly fuels and chemicals in Norway. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

