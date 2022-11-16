Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 98.1% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Quantum has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $182,386.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 98.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01538888 USD and is down -17.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,891.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

