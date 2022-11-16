Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.35. 27,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,121. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.