Randolph Co Inc Purchases 1,131 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Corning comprises 3.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $24,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 125,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 175,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

GLW stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. 169,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

