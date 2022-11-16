Randolph Co Inc Sells 206 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Randolph Co Inc cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 1.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

AEP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.87. 112,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,424. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

